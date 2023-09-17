The Gannon women’s soccer team hosted Mercyhurst University on Saturday.
The Lakers came out on top, 4-2.
Madison Hoover secured one goal for the Lakers.
Karah Van Horn earned three and Logan Nicklas scored the two for Gannon.
by: Ashley Kaiser
