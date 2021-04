Nothing could stop the Baylor Men's Basketball Team from becoming the NCAA Champions in Indianapolis. Not COVID-19. Not undefeated Gonzaga. The team is scheduled to arrive at the Waco Airport at 2:05 p.m.

Hundreds of fans watched as the fresh-as-can-be Bears obliterated wobbly-legged Gonzaga on Monday night. It was an 86-70 runaway that brought this once-downtrodden program’s first national title back home to Waco.