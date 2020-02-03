Gannon University Athletic Hall of Fame 2020

From Gannon University athletics:

The Gannon University Athletics Hall of Fame added to the family this February, welcoming six former student-athletes and one team as members of the Class of 2020.



The new class of inductees brings the hall of fame to 122 members.



The 2020 inductees are:



1985 Men’s Soccer team

Javar Cheatham ’02, Men’s Basketball

Jaime McLaughlin ’99, Softball

Jen Papich ’14, Women’s Basketball

Stacey Reynolds ’00, ’01M, Women’s Lacrosse

Jon Richardson ’10, Football

Brittany Tabron ’10, ’11M, Women’s Basketball

The 1985 men’s soccer team is the 11th team and second men’s soccer team to be inducted. The team finished the 1985 season 20-1 overall, and still holds the program record for victories. The Golden Knights were ranked No. 1 both nationally and in the Great Lakes region after a perfect 20-0 regular season.



Led on the field by current Gannon Hall of Famers Rob van Rheenen and Gerry van DeMerwe, the Knights reached the NCAA quarterfinals. Head coach Rob Russo was named the NCAA Division II coach of the year, and van Rheenen and van DeMerwe were joined by Hans van Rheenen as All-Americans.



Members of the team included: Mike Albertson, Mike Celetti, Bernie Maygers, Dave Dix, Frank Brown, Glenn Cooper, B.J. Centa, Hans van Rheenen, Dennis Villagomez, Wayne van DeMerwe, Rob van Rheenen, Dan Farrer, Danny Baldauf, Tom Thompson, Tom Cindric, John Poisson, John Black, Andy Bromley, Pete Kossis, Niall McGrath, Louis Sweterlitsch, Gerald Van de Merwe, managers Rich Killian and Vinnie Padalino, head coach Rob Russo and assistant coach Jim Herlinger.



Javar Cheatham is the 28th men’s basketball player to join the hall. A two-year member of the Golden Knights, he helped the team to a combined 45-13 record and a pair of NCAA tournament berths, capped by a consensus All-America nod in 2000-01. Cheatham was named first-team All-GLIAC both seasons, the conference Player of the Year in 1999-00, and was a league All-Defensive Team selection both years as well.



Gannon’s all-time leader in assists for a career (525), single season (283) and game (20), Cheatham also stands third in career steals (172) and holds the top two individual seasons in steals (87 and 85).



Jaime McLaughlin is the fourth softball player to be inducted. She finished her four-year career with a .354 batting average, 129 RBIs, 135 runs and 207 hits, and still holds the program record for career total bases with 424. McLaughlin was named second-team All-America by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as a senior in 1999, when she hit .403 with 48 RBIs and 53 runs.



McLaughlin finished her career as the program’s leader in hits, and RBI. Today, she stands fourth in RBIs, runs and hits, and eighth in average.



Brittany Tabron and Jen Papich are the 12th and 13th women’s basketball players to enter the hall.



Tabron closed out her four-year career with 1,313 points, a 52.6 field goal percentage, 891 rebounds, 31 blocks and 88 steals. She played a key role as a starting forward in taking the Lady Knights to the NCAA Division II national semifinals in 2009-10, when she earned honorable mention All-America honors and was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Atlantic Region Championship.



An Academic All-District selection in 2010, Tabron still stands 12th in program history in points, seventh in field goal percentage, fifth in rebounds and third with 126 games played. She holds three of the top 25 single-season rebound marks, including 341 as a senior to rank second all-time.



Papich finished her four-year career with 1,534 points, 700 rebounds, a 47.4 field goal percentage, 255 assists, 244 steals and 124 blocks. A three-time first-team All-PSAC performer, she was a starting forward on the 2013 team that won the Atlantic Region title and reached the NCAA Elite Eight.



An outstanding student as well, Papich was a two-time Academic All-American and two-time PSAC Top 10 Award winner. She stands seventh in the Gannon record books in career points, fourth in blocks, eighth in rebounds and fifth in steals.



Stacey Reynolds is the second women’s lacrosse player to join the hall. Joining the program in just its second year of existence, she helped the team to three consecutive ECAC championships from 1998-00. The four years Reynolds was a member of the team, the Lady Knights posted an overall record of 49-12-1.



Reynolds still ranks second in program history with 352 points, third with 158 assists and fifth with 194 goals. All four of her seasons are inside the top 18 for single-season points in the Gannon record book, and her single-game mark of 12 assists holds up as not only a school record, but still the second-best number in Division II history.



Jon Richardson is the 11th football player to be inducted. His four-year career straddled the move from the GLIAC to the PSAC, and the running back was named to an all-conference team three times. He closed his time at Gannon with 2,790 rushing yards, another 716 receiving yards, and 37 total touchdowns.



As a senior in 2009, Richardson helped lead the Golden Knights to their first winning record in six years with 943 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He still ranks fifth in program history in rushing yards, second in rushing touchdowns (35) and third in all-purpose yards (3,891).

