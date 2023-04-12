The Gannon University Athletic Department made a major announcement Wednesday morning.

The athletic department introduced Jordan Fee as the Golden Knights’ next men’s basketball head coach. Fee, who is a western Pennsylvania native from Grove City, was a big part of this year’s Division II national championship team at Nova Southeastern University.

He was the associate head coach for the unbeaten, 36-0 Sharks, who defeated West Liberty in the championship game.

Gannon’s newest hire is excited to be back in western PA with a chance to lead a program he grew up watching closely.

“For me, this is the dream. Here I am. The history here and the tradition and having some semblance of what that is and what that means. A community that cares about men’s basketball — all athletics but men’s basketball — it’s hard to find that at our level,” said Jordan Fee.

“Gannon’s got a long storied tradition and history of excellence, and I think our ability to attract such a vast candidate pool and ultimately welcome Jordan to Gannon, I think that just speaks volumes of the solid foundation that we’ve built here,” said Lisa Goddard McGuirk, Gannon University athletic director.

Fee set the program record for assists at Grove City High School where he and his father – coach Don Fee – reached the 2007 state semifinals.