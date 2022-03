PSAC Men’s Basketball (Quarterfinals)

Pitt-Johnstown 77 Mercyhurst 83 F

PSAC Semifinals

(at IUP, March 5-6)

Mercyhurst vs Millersville 1PM

IUP vs Shippensburg 3:30PM

PSAC Women’s Basketball (Quarterfinals)

Pitt-Bradford 44 Gannon 70 F

Edinboro 48 California, PA 72 F

PSAC Semifinals

(at Kutztown, March 5-6)

California, PA vs Shepherd 1PM

Gannon vs Kutztown 3:30pm