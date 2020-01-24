ScoreStream

Gannon Women’s Basketball Care Game Set For Saturday

College Sports

The first Gannon women’s basketball “Care” game is set for this Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 pm against East Stroudsburg at the Hammermill Center.

The Lady Knights will partner with the Allegheny Health Network to raise awareness and funds for local cancer survivors and their immediate needs. The funds raised will go directly to the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute at Saint Vincent Hospital and provide cancer survivors with the purchasing prescriptions, wigs, family meals, gas cards, transportation, and more.

For more details on the game, head here: https://gannonsports.com/news/2020/1/20/womens-basketball-inaugural-care-game-set-for-saturday.aspx

