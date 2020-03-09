Gannon Women’s Basketball Upsets #7 IUP For PSAC Tournament Crown, Earns Hosting Rights For First Two Rounds of NCAA’s As Two Seed

PSAC women’s basketball championship:

Gannon 50 – #7 IUP 40

Per Gannon University athletic release:

After upsetting No. 7/8 Indiana for the PSAC Championship Sunday afternoon, the Gannon women’s basketball team learned they earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host a portion of the Atlantic Regional.



The NCAA announced the 2019-20 tournament bracket during a selection show Sunday night.



Gannon enters the tournament with a 25-6 overall record and an 18-4 finish in conference play. The Knights beat IUP 50-40 Sunday afternoon at the Kovalchick Complex to win the PSAC Championship. It marked the first time in 2010 the team had won and is the second PSAC Title in program history. Gannon was powered by MVP Tori Obenrader (Fryburg, Pa./North Clarion) who tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds in the win.



The Knights will play on Friday vs. conference foe No. 7 California. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm in the Hammermill.