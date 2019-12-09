Gannon Women’s Volleyball Advances to NCAA Elite Eight to Face Nebraska-Kearney in Denver

Per Gannon University release:

Gannon volleyball has been tabbed as the seventh seed in the 2019 NCAA Division II Elite Eight and will face second-seeded Nebraska-Kearney in the quarterfinal round on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET. The Elite Eight is set to be hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver at Auraria Event Center in Denver, Colo. on Dec. 12-14.

Gannon (30-6) has been slotted as the seventh seed and is making its second appearance in the NCAA Elite Eight in the last three years. Gannon has reached the Elite Eight five times in program history (1991, 1992, 1993, 2017, 2019). After topping Wheeling in straight sets in the Atlantic Regional Championship, Gannon reached the 30-win mark for the fourth straight season.

Nebraska-Kearney (36-0) won the Central Region title after topping Concordia-St. Paul, 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13). The Lopers are set to make their sixth Elite Eight appearance in program history and for the first time since being the national runner up in 2005. This season will mark the first meeting all-time between Gannon and Nebraska-Kearney.

