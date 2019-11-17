Gannon’s Rzyczycki Steps Down As Head Football Coach, Takes on Administrative Role With Golden Knights

The Gannon University athletic department has announced that head football coach Brad Rzyczycki has stepped down from that post and he will move into an adminstrative role within the athletic department.

Rzyczycki was the second longest tenured head football coach in program history coaching eight seasons and his 38 wins are second most in program history.

The Golden Knights finished 2-9 this season.

Per Gannon University release, Rzyczycki said, “I would like to thank Gannon University for having me as the head football coach over the last eight years. I am proud to have worked for such a prestigious university, and I appreciate the unbelievable opportunity I was given during my time here. I would like to personally thank all the members of the Gannon University community for their mentoring and development, and for making my time as the head football coach such a great experience.

“I’m excited to continue serving the university and our student-athletes in my new role.”