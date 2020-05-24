Gannon’s Webb Jr. and Olawoye Off to New Stops

Gannon University men’s basketball players Frank Webb Jr. and Victor Olawoye will not return to the program.

Webb Jr., who played this past senior as a senior and the team’s second leading scorer at 13.1 points per game in 19 starts, was granted an extra year of eligibility with an NCAA waiver and has entered the transfer portal.

Olawoye, the team’s fifth leading scorer, has transferred to New Haven and will play with the NE-10’s Chargers after averaging 8.2 points per game with the Golden Knights this past season.