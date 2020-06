Gannon men’s cross country standout Joseph Westrick was recognized by the PSAC as the confefence’s Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Selected through a vote of the conference’s sports information directors, Westrick becomes just the second Gannon student-athlete to earn the award, joining men’s basketball player Kyle Goldcamp, who won in 2008-09.

Westrick graduated with a 4.00 cumulative GPA as an environmental engineering major.