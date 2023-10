ERIE, PA (WJET)– The Gannon Golden Knights were on a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s game.

They hosted the undefeated No.10 Slippery Rock Pride.

Gannon took the Rock by surprise and pulled ahead early 14-0.

Final score: 49-24 Rock

Gannon’s winning streak comes to and end. No. 10 Slippery Rock pulls away in the 2nd half and advances their record to 7-0.@JET24Sports @Rock_Athletics @GUKnights pic.twitter.com/2jN86eg4xX — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) October 14, 2023

In the final quarter of the game Slippery Rock scored three touchdowns and took down Gannon 49-24.