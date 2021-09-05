Gators down Thiel 42-14 in college football season opener

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Division III college football:

Allegheny 42 – Thiel 14

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News