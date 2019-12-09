J.K. Dobbins hands young OSU fan a game-worn glove during post-game interview

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCHM) — Ohio State University running back J.K. Dobbins likely earned a fan for life following Saturday’s Big 10 championship game win.

Heading back to the locker room, Dobbins was answering questions from NBC4’s Jerod Smalley about the game.

As Dobbins made his way to the tunnel back to the locker room, a young fan caught his attention.

Dobbins stopped, smiled up at the young boy, and took the glove off his right hand. He then reached up and handed the glove to the fan, who held on tight so as not to drop it.

Dobbins then headed back down the tunnel.

Could this curly-haired young man end up in pads on the field of the ‘Shoe in a number of years? If so, he’ll have a heck of a story to tell.