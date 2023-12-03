(WJET)–The Mercyhurst Lady Lakers played the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday.
The Lady Lakers took down the Lions 4-1.
#14 Sara Boucher scored three for Mercyhurst.
#28 Kylee Mahoney scored one goal.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
