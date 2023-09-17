The Mercyhurst Lakers football team was on the road Saturday.
The Lakers are coming off of a win against Lock Haven.
Kutztown came out strong and scored 13 points in the first quarter.
Mercyhurst fell to Kutztown 47-14.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
The Mercyhurst Lakers football team was on the road Saturday.
The Lakers are coming off of a win against Lock Haven.
Kutztown came out strong and scored 13 points in the first quarter.
Mercyhurst fell to Kutztown 47-14.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>