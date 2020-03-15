Meadville Grad Foster Earns Postseason Hoops Honor

IUP guards Malik Miller and Armoni Foster earned selection to the 2019-20 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region Men’s Basketball Team, announced Friday.



Miller was a first team selection while Foster landed on the second team. This is the first career all-region honor for both players.



Miller, a senior, was the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Athlete of the Year. A standout all season long for the Crimson Hawks, he finished the year seventh in the conference and 16th in the region with 18.5 points per game. Miller scored in double-figures 27 times in 30 games played with 14 20-point outings.



Miller was lights out during divisional play as he averaged 20.1 points in 16 games and had four of the highest scoring games of his career over the final three weeks of the regular season. He posted a career-high 32 points against Seton Hill and had games of 30 points against Gannon, 28 against Slippery Rock and 27 against Clarion.

Miller had two double-doubles from his guard spot and made history back on February 19 with the program’s third ever triple-double. He scored 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Edinboro. He finished the year averaging 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.



Miller finished his career 12th in IUP history with 1,525 career points.



Foster was a first team All-PSAC West selection who led the Crimson Hawks and finished fourth in the conference in scoring at 19.8 points per game. He had 15 20-point games, hitting double-figures in all but two of his 30 games during the season.



The redshirt sophomore finished the year on a hot streak, averaging 23.3 points over the final four weeks. Foster went for a career-high 33 points in the PSAC quarterfinal win over Cal U and followed that with 28 points against East Stroudsburg in the conference semis.



Foster finished the year with 595 points, tied for 10th most in single season program history. He was the top shooting guard in the PSAC – and sixth overall – with a 49.6 field goal percentage and was third in the league with 154 made free throws.



He also played a huge part in IUP’s defense as his 56 steals ranked third in the conference.



D2CCA All-Atlantic Region selections

West Liberty’s Dalton Bolon was named the Atlantic Region Player of the Year. Joining Bolon and Miller on the All-Atlantic Region first team are Jake Biss (Shippensburg), Robbie Heath (West Chester), and Roger Ray (Livingstone). First team all-region selections are eligible for All-America recognition.



The second team consists of Phil Bledoes (Glenville State), Dale Bonner (Fairmont State), Foster (IUP), John Paul Kromka (Pitt-Johnstown) and Deaquan Williams (Lincoln).



Nine different schools were represented on the all-region team with IUP, the sixth-ranked team in the country and the top-seeded team in the NCAA Atlantic Region Tournament, earning two selections.



Sports information directors from NCAA Division II Atlantic Region schools and conferences selected the two all-region teams. The process concludes with All-American selections announced later in the month. The Atlantic Region consists of schools from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Mountain East Conference (MEC) and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), along with independents Bluefield State and Salem.