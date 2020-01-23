Mercyhurst 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced

From Mercyhurst University: Craig Butler, Director of Athletic Communications

Story Links

ERIE, Pa. — Mercyhurst University will enshrine five individuals, Vicki Bendus, Gregory Bensman, Michael Folga, Rachel Griepsma and David Lough as well as the 2008-09 women’s hockey team into the Athletics Hall of Fame during Reunion Weekend June 12-14.

The 2008-09 Mercyhurst women’s hockey team posted a 31-6 overall record and perfect 16-0 mark in conference play. The Lakers also posted a 17-0 record on home ice. Mercyhurst advanced to the National Title Game where they lost to No. 1 Wisconsin.

Bendus was a member of the women’s hockey team from 2007-2011. In her time as a Laker, she racked up 121 assists, 190 points, 21 power play goals, 69 goals and 12 game-wnning goals all marks that rank among the top 10 in school history. Bendus was a two-time College Hockey America first-team selection. In 2009-10, Bendus brought home the hardware being named: Patty Kazmeier Award Winner (NCAA Player of the Year), CHA Player of the Year, Elite 88 Academic Award, First-Team All American, CHA Scoring Champion and CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Bensman was a member of the men’s lacrosse from 2008-2012 including captaining the 2011 National Championship team. Bensman was also a captain of the 2012 squad. He was a three-time All East Coast Conference Team Member. Bensman was twice named the USILA Long-Stick Midfielder of the Year and a two-time USILA First Team All-American. In 2012, Bensman was named the USILA Division II Outstanding Player of the Year. He was also named USILA Scholar All-American and CoSIDA Academeic All-District in 2012.

Folga dedicated 19 year of service to the Mercyhurst Ice Hockey teams as an athletic trainer and/or equipment manager. Spent 16 years as either the head athletic trainer or equipment manager for a number of professional sports teams including an 11-year stint in the NHL. Folga was on the staff of the 1994 Stanley Cup Champion New York Rangers.

Griepsma was a two-sport athlete at Mercyhurst excelling in both water polo and soccer from 2008-2011. As a water polo player, she is still the Lakers record holder for career goals with 246. She led the country in goals per game with 3.5 in 2008. Griepsma was a four-time First-Team All-Conference performer and a two-time All-American. As a soccer player, she started three seasons in net for the Lakers which included two trips to the NCAA Tournament. Her 16 shutouts, 223 saves and 22 wins all rank in the top five all-time for the Lakers.

Lough played football and baseball at Mercyhurst from 2004-2008. He was a two-time all-conference baseball player and earned All-American honors during his junior season. After his All-American season, he was drafted by the Kansas City Royals. Lough batted .383 for his career with 41 doubles, 10 triples and 16 home runs. He played three plus seasons in Major League Baseball with the Royals, Orioles and Phillies.