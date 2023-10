ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Mercyhurst women’s ice hockey team went head-to-head with St. Cloud State University Saturday afternoon.

The Lakers coming off Friday’s 2-0 shutout over the Huskies.

Emma Gentry managed to put one in the net for the Huskies in the first and that’s all it took.

The Lakers fell to the Huskies 1-0

The loss will put Mercyhurst to a record of 3-3.