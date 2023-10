ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Mercyhurst women’s ice hockey team was coming off a big win against Robert Morris University 9-2.

The Lady Lakers host RMU on Saturday.

Starting my Saturday off here at Mercyhurst Ice Center. The Lady Lakers (4-6-1) host Robert Morris (3-6-0). After the 2nd, the game is tied 1-1.@JET24Sports @HurstWHockey pic.twitter.com/OZ32onR1DK — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) October 28, 2023

A hard-fought battle.

The Lady Lakers tied it with under two minutes left in the game with a goal from Ljung.

Then RMU’s Primeau puts one in the net to secure the win 3-2.