Mercyhurst Men’s Basketball Returns to NCAA Tournament With Trip to West Liberty to Face Charleston

Per Mercyhurst University athletic release:

For the second straight season and for the fourth-time in the last six campaigns the Mercyhurst Men’s Basketball team will be a participant in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament as announced on Sunday night.  The Lakers have earned the sixth-seed in the Atlantic Region and will head to West Liberty Unviersity to take on the third-seeded University of Charleston on either Friday or Saturday at a time to be determined.  

The Hilltoppers were chosen as the No. 2 seed and will entertain the No. 7 seed Virginia State University.

The region will have split hosting duties as the other two games will take place at fellow PSAC West foe and top-seed Indiana University of Pennsylvania who will welcome eighth seed Winston-Salem State, while in the 4/5 game also at IUP it will be Fairmont State and Shippensburg.  These contests will also be either Friday or Saturday. 

Mercyhurst had their 10-game winning streak snapped in the PSAC Semifinals on Saturday by Shippensburg, 59-51, while Charleston suffered defeat earlier today in the Mountain East Conference final to West Liberty University.  

