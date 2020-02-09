ScoreStream

Mercyhurst Men’s Hockey Swept By Niagara on Weekend With 4-2 Saturday Loss

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Men’s College Hockey:

Niagara 4 – Mercyhurst 2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

Mercyhurst Men

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercyhurst Men"

Hurst women's Hoops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurst women's Hoops"

McDowell Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell Basketball"

Boro Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boro Wrestling"

PIAA State Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "PIAA State Wrestling"

NW Wheeler Feature

Thumbnail for the video titled "NW Wheeler Feature"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar