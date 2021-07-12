Mercyhurst men’s hockey to open 2021-2022 season at Minnesota on October 8th

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gotkin Named Coach of the Year Finalist

The Mercyhurst University men’s hockey program announced its upcoming 2021-2022 schedule which will begin with a road contest at the University of Minnesota on Friday, October 8th.

The Lakers will play a full slate of Atlantic Hockey action while making trips to Big Ten powers Minnesota and Ohio State as well as playing in the Ledyard Classic hosted by Dartmouth. 

Mercyhurst will also have a non-conference home and home with Miami (OH).  

The Lakers home opener will also be their Atlantic Hockey opener when they host Holy Cross at the Mercyhurst Ice Center on Oct. 15 & 16.

Mercyhurst will also host an exhibition game against the US National Team Development program on Oct. 24 at the Mercyhurst Ice Center.

On Dec. 30 & 31,Mercyhurst will play in the Ledyard Classic hosted by Dartmouth opening with Boston College and then playing either Dartmouth or New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News