(WJET)–The Mercyhurst men’s ice hockey team hosted Canisius on Saturday.
Boris Skalos scored a hat trick and lead the Lakers to the 5-1 win.
Goaltender Owen Say had 31 saves for Mercyhurst.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
