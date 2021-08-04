Mercyhurst picked fourth in PSAC West football preseason poll, Edinboro fifth, Gannon seventh

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference released its 2021 preseason football coaches poll Wednesday afternoon.

Slippery Rock was picked to finish first with four first-place votes, while Indiana (Pa.) was picked second with three first place votes.

Third place pick California (Pa.) was the only other team receiving first place votes with one.

Locally, Mercyhurst was picked fourth, Edinboro fifth and Gannon seventh in the PSAC West.

Here is the complete poll:

West (# of 1st Place Votes)

1. Slippery Rock (4)

2. IUP (3)

3. Cal U (1)

4. Mercyhurst

5. Edinboro

6. Seton Hill

7. Gannon

8. Clarion

In the PSAC East, Shepherd is the division favorite with six of the eight first place votes.

Here is the complete poll in the PSAC East:

East (# of 1st Place Votes)

1. Shepherd (6)

2. West Chester (1)

3. Kutztown (1)

4. Bloomsburg

5. Shippensburg

6. East Stroudsburg

7. Millersville

8. Lock Haven