ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Mercyhurst University NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey team is jumpstarting their season with an international trip.

The Lakers are heading to Sweden to play against two incredible programs in hope to elevate their game.

The Lakers leave on Saturday for Stockholm and will be there for ten days playing against the Swedish National Team and the Swedish Developmental Team.

The Mercyhurst University NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey team will travel to Sweden on Saturday. 🏒🛫

The Mercyhurst University NCAA Women's Ice Hockey team will travel to Sweden on Saturday.

“This is a one-of-a-kind trip taking our team for ten days to play the Swedish National team so it should be a unique cultural, educational, and athletic experience for staff and players alike… Over the years we have had kids come here from all over the world really and presently we have two young ladies from Sweden and probably six total international players from Finland, Denmark, and Norway as well. It will be great to have their families there seeing us play and I know both Sofia and Thea, our two Swedish gals are really excited.” Mike Sisti, Head Coach | Mercyhurst University Women’s Hockey

Team captain Sara Boucher is heading into her fourth season as a Laker, and she says this is the most exciting experience of her career.

“We usually start our season a little bit later so we’re going to get a jumpstart on everyone else and start building our team chemistry a lot earlier than we would have… Me personally, I’m just hoping to have my best season and help lead this team to a championship.” Sara Boucher, Senior Captain | Mercyhurst University Women’s Hockey

The team added nine new players to their rosters.

Junior Kylee Mahoney says this trip will not only push them to their limits as athletes, but it will help bring them closer together.

“We’ve just been doing a lot of team bounding stuff together. We’ve been practicing and working out a lot which is good, getting ready to go play Sweeden out there… Just playing with high-end girls, the national team and then the development team as well, it’s going to be a good paced hockey game which is excited. I feel like it could benefit me to be an even faster player in the regular season.” Kylee Mahoney, Junior | Mercyhurst University Women’s Hockey

They will be the only D1 women’s hockey program heading overseas to compete this summer.