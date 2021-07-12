Mercyhurst women’s hockey to open 2021-2022 season September 24th against RPI

The Mercyhurst University women’s hockey program has released its 2021-2022 schedule with the season opener set to take place September 24th at home vs Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a 6:05 pm start from the Mercyhurst Ice Center.

The Lakers’ schedule will consist of a full 16-game College Hockey America schedule along with 16 non-conference games.

CHA play will start on October 29th and 30th as the reigning CHA Regular Season Champion Penn State Nittany Lions will come to Erie for a two-game series.

CHA playoffs are set to begin on February 25th and will conclude on March 5th. The NCAA Frozen Four will start on March 18th with the National Championship closing out the season on March 20th at the Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa.