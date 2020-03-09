Mercyhurst Women’s Hockey To Travel to Top Seed Cornell to Start NCAA Tournament

Per Mercyhurst University athletic release:

The Mercyhurst women’s ice hockey team will be the eighth seed in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament.



The Lakers will take on No. 1 Cornell in Ithaca, NY on March 14 at 2 p.m.



Mercyhurst and Cornell met twice during the regular season at Cornell where the Lakers fell 6-2 and 2-1 in overtime.



Mercyhurst finished the regular season as the College Hockey America Regular Season Champions and earned the CHA Championship title with a 2-1 overtime win over Robert Morris on Saturday.



Cornell finished its regular season with a 28-2-3 record. The Big Red lost 3-2 in overtime to Princeton during the ECAC Hockey Championship on Sunday.