Mercyhurst Women’s Hockey To Travel to Top Seed Cornell to Start NCAA Tournament

College Sports

Per Mercyhurst University athletic release:

The Mercyhurst women’s ice hockey team will be the eighth seed in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament.
 
The Lakers will take on No. 1 Cornell in Ithaca, NY on March 14 at 2 p.m.
 
Mercyhurst and Cornell met twice during the regular season at Cornell where the Lakers fell 6-2 and 2-1 in overtime.
 
Mercyhurst finished the regular season as the College Hockey America Regular Season Champions and earned the CHA Championship title with a 2-1 overtime win over Robert Morris on Saturday.
 
Cornell finished its regular season with a 28-2-3 record. The Big Red lost 3-2 in overtime to Princeton during the ECAC Hockey Championship on Sunday.

