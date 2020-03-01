Mercyhurst Women’s Hockey Wins CHA Regular Season Championship and Begins Postseason Play Friday in Buffalo

Finishing the regular season 19-10-5 the CHA regular season champion Mercyhurst women’s hockey team is back in action on March 6 for the CHA Semifinals. The Lakers will play the lowest remaining seed at 12:30 p.m.



CHA Tournament Seeding:

1 – Mercyhurst

2 – Robert Morris

3 – Syracuse

4 – Penn State

5 – RIT

6 – Lindenwood



CHA Quarterfinals – March 5

(3) Syracuse vs (6) Lindenwood – 3:00 p.m.

(4) Penn State vs (5) RIT – 6:00 p.m.



CHA Semifinals – March 6

(1) Mercyhurst vs lowest remaining seed 12:30 p.m.

(2) Robert Morris vs highest remaining seed 4:00 p.m.



CHA Finals – March 7

4:00 p.m.