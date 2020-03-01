Finishing the regular season 19-10-5 the CHA regular season champion Mercyhurst women’s hockey team is back in action on March 6 for the CHA Semifinals. The Lakers will play the lowest remaining seed at 12:30 p.m.
CHA Tournament Seeding:
1 – Mercyhurst
2 – Robert Morris
3 – Syracuse
4 – Penn State
5 – RIT
6 – Lindenwood
CHA Quarterfinals – March 5
(3) Syracuse vs (6) Lindenwood – 3:00 p.m.
(4) Penn State vs (5) RIT – 6:00 p.m.
CHA Semifinals – March 6
(1) Mercyhurst vs lowest remaining seed 12:30 p.m.
(2) Robert Morris vs highest remaining seed 4:00 p.m.
CHA Finals – March 7
4:00 p.m.
Mercyhurst Women’s Hockey Wins CHA Regular Season Championship and Begins Postseason Play Friday in Buffalo
