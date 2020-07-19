Mercyhurst’s Schaetzle Focused on Bigger Picture During Long Wait For College Football Return

While local college football players will not be tuning up for a fall season, there’s still a lot that can be gained during a longer than usual offseason.

Mercyhurst University head football coach Marty Schaetzle spoke about what his team has been up to during the offseason and what their plans can include moving forward after hearing the difficult news that they won’t have a Fall season.

He said while many players were able to work out with their normal routines during the summer away from campus, there are many who have not had the same advantages with workout equipment who can get that access with students returning this Fall.

For all college football program, virtual learning and extra film have been a bigger part of the off-season plan and so have bigger conversations off the football field.

“We’ve done some Thursday night talks that they put together dealing with some of the other issues of social justice, racial equity, kinda getting our guys involved and trying to get them to think about those issues which are extremely important,” said Schaetzle.

“Even though we might not be able to do something at a game in September to help awareness, bring awareness to people, there’s other things that we’ll be able to do. Ya know I think most of the coaches as we’ve met will start with a different topic other than football. We’ve brought in speakers to talk to our guys to talk about other issues and again not the X’s and O’s.”