Parsons Leads the Way in Edinboro Indoor Track and Field PSAC Third Place Finish

Edinboro University athletic release:

The Edinboro women’s track team rode an outstanding performance by its distance runners, in particular Stefanie Parsons, to a third place finish at the 2020 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. Edinboro hosted the two-day event at the Mike S. Zafirovski Sports & Recreation Center.



Slippery Rock rode a big second day to finish as the champion with 99.5 points. West Chester captured second place with 80 points, and Edinboro totaled 76 points. Cal took fourth place with 75 points and Shippensburg rounded out the top five with 66.5 points. A total of 15 teams competed in the women’s championships.



The third place showing is the second-best ever for the Fighting Scots. The 2013 team captured second place. Edinboro came in ninth a year ago.



After running a leg of the winning Distance Medley Relay on Saturday, Parsons completed an amazing display of distance running while winning three first place medals on Sunday.



She began the day with a first place finish in the mile run. The junior posted a time of 4:57.32 to lead three Fighting Scots scoring points in the event. Kimberly Goerss would come in sixth (5:13.44) and Audrey MacPherson eighth (5:16.94). Parsons previously won the event as a freshman in 2018. She did not compete in the mile last year.



Next came a first place showing in the 800-meter run. Her time of 2:15.85 bested Bloomsburg’s Kathryn Blair (2:16.98).



Parsons completed her grueling two day stretch by literally running away with the 3,000-meter run. She would take the lead just past the midway point and finish with a time of 10:03.76, three seconds faster than second-place finisher Laurel Moyer of Lock Haven (10:06.91). Moyer also finished second in the mile to Parsons.



Three Fighting Scots would produce points for Edinboro in the 3,000. In addition to Parsons, Hope Pietrocarlo placed third with a time of 10:11.42, while Tori Klimowicz was sixth (10:23.83). Pietrocarlo earned All-PSAC honors for the third time after also running a leg of the DMR and placing second on Saturday in the 5,000-meter run.



Now a six-time first place finisher at the PSAC Indoor Championships, Parsons continued an outstanding season and career. She earned All-American honors in cross country in the fall after finishing as an All-American in the indoor mile last year. Earlier this year, she was named the PSAC Cross Country Athlete of the Year after earning the honor in both indoor and outdoor track last year. She has also been the PSAC Freshman of the Year in all three sports, in cross in 2017, in indoor track in 2018, and in outdoor track last year.



Freshman Jayna Galley garnered points for Edinboro in the high jump with a mark of 1.54 meters.



EDINBORO RESULTS DAY TWO



High Jump

6. Jayna Galley — 1.54m

800m Run

1. Stefanie Parsons – 2:15.85

17. Aleziah Brooks – 2:27.87

19. Amanda Williams – 2:32.21

1 Mile Run

1. Stefanie Parsons – 4:57.32

6. Kimberly Goerss — 5:13.44

8. Audrey MacPherson — 5:16.94 PR?

14. Anna Alberti — 5:31.41

3,000m Run

1. Stefanie Parsons – 10:03.76

3. Hope Pietrocarlo — 10:11.42

5. Tori Klimowicz – 10:23.83

11. Kimberly Goerss – 10:39.74

4 x 400m Relay

13. Abigail Piert, Jayna Galley, Keara Lint, Taeli Quanz – 4:16.71

