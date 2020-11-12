Pitt-Georgia Tech Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

Courtesy: Pitt Athletics

The University of Pittsburgh football program has paused all team activities due to COVID-related protocols. As a result, the Panthers’ game at Georgia Tech scheduled for this Saturday, November 14, has been postponed until Saturday, December 12.

“We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of doctors and medical professionals providing us daily consultation in this challenging environment,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. “Following their recommendation, our football program will pause all activities. Our protocols have prepared us to anticipate and manage these circumstances. Our top priority will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

“While I know our team was excited and prepared to play a game on Saturday, this is the right and responsible decision for our student-athletes and staff,” Coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We have great doctors at Pitt and they have given us the very best guidance throughout this entire pandemic. Our team knows we’ve had to be agile this year. We will continue to assemble virtually until we’re given the green light.”