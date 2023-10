ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–It was Homecoming at Sox Harrison Stadium on Saturday. The Edinboro Fighting Scots welcomed the Mercyhurst Lakers for an Erie County dual. Both teams held a 1-3 record.

The Fighting Scots intercept the Lakers and it’s leads to a touchdown by #19 Brian Trobel. The kick is good.

7-7 tied game. @JET24Sports @EdinboroFB pic.twitter.com/QeeAVn5Ybp — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 30, 2023

It was a back-and-forth battle in the first half.

The Fighting Scots pulled out the win at home over Mercyhurst.

Final score: 40-24.