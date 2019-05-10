Derek Anderson announces retirement

A year after helping model and develop then rookie Josh Allen, veteran quarterback Derek Anderson is retiring, the team announced on Thursday.

Anderson, who was signed by the Bills in October of last season, played in two games with the Bills and threw for 465 yards. He was also intercepted five times.

The 36-year-old and the team originally agreed to a one-year extension at the end of last season.

Allen made mention of Anderson heading into his second season while attending voluntary workouts in late April.

“Obviously, being in year two and being with the same staff now, understanding the offense, having Matt [Barkley] and DA [Derek Anderson] in the quarterback room, it’s very familiar now,” Allen said. “Obviously, a new coach with Coach [Ken] Dorsey, started to develop that relationship, as well. You know, using that first year and all that experience that I had last year and bringing it into this year.”