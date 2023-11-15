CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the season, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The Browns said in a statement that Watson will need to have season-ending shoulder surgery and also has a high ankle sprain.

“Deshaun (Watson) notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half and an MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid,” the Browns announced. The glenoid is a shoulder joint.

“It has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season,” the team added.

The Browns said Watson underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson told reporters on Wednesday he “recognized something was wrong” toward the end of the first quarter, but pushed through the sensation. Tests on Monday and Tuesday showed it was “something worse.” It’s still unclear when he suffered the injury, he said.

“I’m just trying to process all the information I’ve been getting since last night. It’s tough. I felt like we were really turning a corner. … I believe we still will with the guys in this locker room,” Watson said.

“The good news” is that Watson is expected to return in 2024, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry told reporters at a Wednesday morning briefing.

Berry said Watson’s injury is completely new and unrelated to his previous injuries this season.

“For Deshaun to play-call at 2 1/2 quarters at a really high level against one of the best defenses in the league … it really is an incredible display of physical and mental toughness on his part,” he said.

Moving forward, Berry said the front office is confident with the team’s backup quarterbacks. He said he feels confident in Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s progression.

“Our focus is on our current room. We will at some point add a third quarterback … but right now our focus is on our current room,” Berry said. “We’ve seen [Thompson-Robinson] really grow every week he’s been with us.”

The Browns announced Watson’s shoulder surgery will be done “after consultation with Browns’ Head Physician, James Voos, M.D., and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, M.D.”

Watson said his surgery is scheduled for next week. Immediate surgery is “the best situation” for the longevity of his career, Watson added. Rehabilitation is expected to take “a couple months.”

“The biggest thing is mobility and range of motion. … I’m gonna be working with some great doctors and great staff that has dealt with a lot of this stuff before, with professional baseball guys,” he said.

Berry said the team feels confident about him returning “at the level we’re accustomed to.”

“It’s not like Deshaun is the first quarterback to suffer this injury. … Obviously, you see this more in other positions, but he should make a strong recovery.”

The Browns (6-3) play the Steelers (6-3) this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

