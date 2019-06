Winners from day two of the PIAA 2A and 3A state track and field championships include Hickory winning the PIAA 2A boys state championship and North East takeing home silver in the 2A boys 3,200 relay.



Individually, Seeneca’s Jake Schneider won bronze in the 2A boys 800 while Fairview’s Eric Schulz finished sixth in 2A boys shot put, Fairview’s Maddison Hayes finished fifth in the 3,200 meters and the General McLane unified track and field team finished second overall.