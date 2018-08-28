Sports

Edinboro Names Tomko as Starting QB

EDINBORO, Pa - Edinboro head football coach Wayne Bradford has named Sharon graduate Andrew Tomko as the starting quarterback for the season opener on September 1 at Lake Erie College.

The redshirt-sophomore appeared in eight games last season primarily as a backup to Jake Sisson.
Tomko passed for one touchdown and ran for two more.

