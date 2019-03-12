Edinboro Redshirt Freshman Wrestler Jacob Oliver Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA DI National Championship Video

The NCAA today announced the 45 at-large selections for the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Among those selections was Edinboro's Jacob Oliver . A redshirt freshman, Oliver earned a spot in the 33-man field at 174 lbs.



Oliver will make his first appearance at Nationals. This year, the Huntingdon, Pa. native was the number one seed and reached the finals before losing to Dean Sherry of Rider, the number two seed, with Sherry garnering the lone EWL automatic qualifier at 174 lbs.



Oliver (28-5) opened the season 5-0, including winning the Michigan State Open (fresh./soph.) title, before falling to Hayden Hastings of Wyoming in an 8-5 decision. He rallied off seven straight wins with another title at the Journeyman Northeast Open and reaching the finals, falling to Andrew Morgan of Campbell in a 12-6 decision.



Three of the five losses have come to automatic qualifiers at 174 lbs., including Sherry. One of his two losses at the Southern Scuffle came to seventh-ranked David McFadden of Virginia Tech, who received his bid after winning the ACC title. Morgan received an automatic qualifier after finishing runner-up at the Southern Conference Championships.



The at-large selections were made by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee using the following selection criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins, results against common opponents, winning percentage, rating percentage index, coaches ranking and qualifying event placement.



The 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships takes place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh March 21-23.

