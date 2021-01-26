BayHawks acquire Evans, Spellman before start of 2021 season

The Erie BayHawks have acquired guard Jacob Evans and forward Omari Spellman, before heading to Orlando for the start of the 2021 NBA G League season.

Erie added Evans (6-4, 210) to replace Jordan Bell who received a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards as part of an NBA Call-Up. Bell was originally slated to play for Erie via a flex-affiliate agreement with the Wizards G League team, the Capital City Go-Go.

Erie acquired Spellman (6-8, 245) after waiving Rawle Alkins.

Evans has appeared in 59 NBA games over the past two seasons with the Golden State Warriors (57 games) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (2 games), averaging 2.8 points on 10.5 minutes per game.

Spellman has appeared in 95 NBA games over the past two seasons with the Warriors (49 games) and the Atlanta Hawks (46 games) with averages of 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.8 minutes. He appeared in three G League games with the BayHawks during the 2018-19 season while on NBA assignment from the Hawks.

The complete 2021 NBA G League schedule is expected to be announced soon.