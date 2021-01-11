BayHawks Acquire Uthoff from Hustle on draft day

Erie BayHawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The BayHawks traded the number two overall selection in the 2021 G-League draft for the rights to Memphis forward Jared Uthoff.

Uthoff was named a first team all-NBA G-League selection last season after playing in 34 games for the Hustle where he averaged nearly 19 points and more than 10 rebounds a night.

The University of Iowa product has played for four different G-league teams in 158 career games and had a short stint with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

The BayHawks, who did not make any selections Monday afternoon in the three round draft will announce a full roster later in the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar