BayHawks Acquire Uthoff from Hustle on draft day

The BayHawks traded the number two overall selection in the 2021 G-League draft for the rights to Memphis forward Jared Uthoff.

Uthoff was named a first team all-NBA G-League selection last season after playing in 34 games for the Hustle where he averaged nearly 19 points and more than 10 rebounds a night.

The University of Iowa product has played for four different G-league teams in 158 career games and had a short stint with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

The BayHawks, who did not make any selections Monday afternoon in the three round draft will announce a full roster later in the week.