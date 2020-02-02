ScoreStream

Bayhawks Come Up Short 111-103 to Delaware

Erie BayHawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBA G-League:

Delaware Blue Coats 111 – Erie Bayhawks 103

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

Hurst Hockey at AIC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurst Hockey at AIC"

Otters Saturday at Spirit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Otters Saturday at Spirit"

Bayhawks 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bayhawks 11"

College Hoops 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hoops 11"

Les Caldwell Passes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Les Caldwell Passes"

HS 2A wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS 2A wrestling"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar