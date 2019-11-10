Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Web Exclusive
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
Made In America
NewsMaker
Loving Giving Local
Loving Living Local
Alexa
Election Results
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Man charged in Friday’s fatal shooting
Top Stories
Holiday tour of homes underway
U.S. Brig Niagara’s Christmas decorations destroyed by water damage
WQLN hosts 36th annual Holiday Craft Show
Veterans honored during VA Medical Center parade
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Closings and Delays Login
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Web Exclusive Weather Forecast
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
FOX NFL Schedule
Nittany Nation
Golf
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Harbor Creek’s Perfect Season Comes to an End in D-10 3A Semifinal Loss to Sharon
Villa Girls, Mercyhurst Prep Boys Advance to State Soccer Semifinals and More in PIAA State Playoff Action (11-9-19)
Local College Football Saturday (11-9-19)
Bayhawks Fall 122-108 to Swarm Despite 60 Points Combined from Adams, Bess
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Health Reports
Hometown Heroes
Hispanic Heritage Month
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
Wild Stuff
Your Money
CMA Awards
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Skilled Workforce
Home for the Holidays
NoTXTNWPA
Project Roadblock
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Summer of Fun!
Marketplace
2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
YourErie 2Go
Your Wellness Network
Contests
Contests
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Closed Caption
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Fatal shooting on Erie’s west side
ScoreStream
Bayhawks Fall 122-108 to Swarm Despite 60 Points Combined from Adams, Bess
Erie BayHawks
by:
Michael Fenner
Posted:
Nov 10, 2019 / 12:04 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2019 / 12:04 AM EST
Local Sports Videos
D-10 Football Saturday
Video
Boys Soccer Highlights
Video
Gannon and College Football
Video
Bayhawks Saturday
Video
FNL Part 3
Video
FNL Part 2 (11-8-19)
Video
More Local Sports
NBA G-League:
Greensboro 122 – Erie Bayhawks 108
Events Calendar