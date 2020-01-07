Bayhawks Fall 124-114 at Raptors 905

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today they have transferred two-way players Zylan Cheatham and Josh Gray to New Orleans from the Erie BayHawks.

Cheatham has appeared in 14 games with the BayHawks this season, averaging 15.3 points and 11.6 rebounds. Cheatham is currently one of two players in the league averaging at least 15.0 points and 11.5 rebounds.