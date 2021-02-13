BayHawks fall for first time in bubble with 115-108 loss to Spurs

Erie BayHawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBA G-League:

Austin Spurs 115 – Erie BayHawks 108

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar