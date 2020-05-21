1  of  2
Bayhawks Reflect on Year One with Pannone, Pelicans Affiliation While Looking Ahead to Uncertain Start Time for NBA G-League

Erie BayHawks

In the Erie Bayhawks first episode of “Bayhawks Live” on their social media platforms Thursday afternoon, head coach Ryan Pannone and team president Matt Bresee addressed questions regarding the state of the franchise since the NBA G-League shut down due to COVID-19.

Pannone, back for his second stint with the organization after spending the 2014-2015 season as an assistant in Erie, just finished his first season as head coach for the Bayhawks.

It was also the first year under the New Orleans Pelicans’ affiliation for the Bayhawks.

