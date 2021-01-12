BayHawks release 2021 roster and coaching staff

The Erie BayHawks have released their 2021 NBA G-League roster and coaching staff.

The 2021 season is to start in February at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.  

NamePositionHeightWeightSchoolHow Acquired
Jalen AdamsG6-2195ConnecticutReturning Player
Rawle AlkinsG6-5225ArizonaAffiliate Player
Ike AnigboguF6-9252UCLAReturning Player
Jordan BellF6-8224OregonFlex Assignment (Washington Wizards)
Tony CarrG6-5200Penn StateReturning Player
Yoeli ChildsF6-8225BYUFlex Assignment (Washington Wizards)
Caleb HomesleyG6-6205LibertyFlex Assignment (Washington Wizards)
Marlon TaylorG6-5209LSUFlex Assignment (Washington Wizards)
Jarrod UthoffF6-9220IowaReturning Player  (trade w/ Memphis)
Justin Wright-ForemanG6-0190HofstraAffiliate Player

Head Coach:                                       Ryan Pannone

Associate Head Coach:                   TJ Saint

Assistant Coach:                               Mery Andrade

Assistant Coach:                               Perry Huang

Assistant Coach:                               Mike Williams

Athletic Trainer:                                ZeShaun Mirza

Strength & Conditioning:              Greg Smith

Equipment Manager:                     Dillon McGowan

The game and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

