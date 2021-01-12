BayHawks release 2021 roster and coaching staff

The Erie BayHawks have released their 2021 NBA G-League roster and coaching staff.
The 2021 season is to start in February at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|How Acquired
|Jalen Adams
|G
|6-2
|195
|Connecticut
|Returning Player
|Rawle Alkins
|G
|6-5
|225
|Arizona
|Affiliate Player
|Ike Anigbogu
|F
|6-9
|252
|UCLA
|Returning Player
|Jordan Bell
|F
|6-8
|224
|Oregon
|Flex Assignment (Washington Wizards)
|Tony Carr
|G
|6-5
|200
|Penn State
|Returning Player
|Yoeli Childs
|F
|6-8
|225
|BYU
|Flex Assignment (Washington Wizards)
|Caleb Homesley
|G
|6-6
|205
|Liberty
|Flex Assignment (Washington Wizards)
|Marlon Taylor
|G
|6-5
|209
|LSU
|Flex Assignment (Washington Wizards)
|Jarrod Uthoff
|F
|6-9
|220
|Iowa
|Returning Player (trade w/ Memphis)
|Justin Wright-Foreman
|G
|6-0
|190
|Hofstra
|Affiliate Player
Head Coach: Ryan Pannone
Associate Head Coach: TJ Saint
Assistant Coach: Mery Andrade
Assistant Coach: Perry Huang
Assistant Coach: Mike Williams
Athletic Trainer: ZeShaun Mirza
Strength & Conditioning: Greg Smith
Equipment Manager: Dillon McGowan
The game and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.