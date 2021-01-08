BayHawks will be part of G-League 2021 bubble season while Pelicans discontinue affiliation with Erie following 2021 season

The New Orleans Pelicans have informed Erie they will decline the option to return to Erie for the 2021-22 season and plan to relocate their G League franchise to Birmingham, Alabama. The Erie management team is pursuing potential options to maintain professional basketball in Erie beyond this season.

Per the BayHawks’ release:

The NBA G League announced plans today to play the 2020-21 season at a single site starting in February at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, FL. The Erie BayHawks, affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, are among the teams that have chosen to play this season as teams were given the option to participate. Ryan Pannone returns for his second season as Erie’s head coach.

The Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate, will enter into an agreement with Erie to flex-assign up to five players during the season. Roster details will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming G League season. Our players and staff are looking forward to competing and continuing their development,” said BayHawks general manager Marc Chasanoff.

Additional details about the season are as follows: