Former BayHawk, Michigan State product Appling wanted in connection with fatal shooting

Former Erie BayHawks guard and Michigan State product Keith Appling is reportedly wanted by the Detroit Police department in connection with the Saturday night shooting death of a 66-year-old man.

Appling is a suspsect in the Saturday night altercation that left the victim dead from multiple gun shots, according to a west side Detroit police department release.

The former D-League player and 2013-2014 elite eight Michigan state team member has been involved in several incidents since his collegiate playing career concluded.

That has included charges for carrying a concealed firearm back in 2016 as well as being accused of rape in a 2018 lawsuit.

Appling was also charged with heroin possession in 2020.

