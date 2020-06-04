NBA G-League Officially Cancels Remainder of 2019-2020 Season

The 2019-2020 NBA G-League regular season, which was suspended March 12th due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has officially been canceled as announced by NBA G-League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

The NBA G-League regular season was orignially scheduled to come to end on March 28th.

“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league, ” said Abdur-Rahim.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”

In the coming weeks, the NBA G-League will announce end-of-season award winners, including the Most Valuable Player, Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year.