The Erie Bayhawks affiliate has signed free agent Naji Marshall to a two-way G-League contract.



New Orleans signed the former Xavier standout who earned All-Big East first team honors in 2020.



The 6-7, 220 pound wing averged a career-high 16.8 points and 4.0 assists, to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals this past year.